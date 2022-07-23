Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, July 23 (Reporter Wang Chujie) The 2022 International Wrestling A-Class Series Poland Station held 6 levels of women’s freestyle wrestling on the 22nd local time. The Chinese team won the gold medal in the women’s freestyle wrestling 68kg category. , a total of 1 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze were obtained that day.

Zhou Feng, who represented China in the Tokyo Olympics, played well and defeated Polish players and Japanese players in the qualifying rounds. In the final, she faced Merim Zhumanazakova from Kyrgyzstan and won the game with 8:4, gaining the women’s Freestyle wrestling 68kg champion.

Long Jia, who also gained experience in the competition in Tokyo, just returned from injury, and also showed a good level of competition. In the second round of the qualifying round, he won the second round of the qualifying round with a 4-point lap over his chest and a transfer score in a few seconds. It ended the game early with a 10:0 lead and won the third place in the women’s freestyle wrestling 65kg class.

In the women’s freestyle wrestling 57kg final, Feng Yongxin lost 4:10 to European Championship champion Anastasia Nicita of Moldova and won a silver medal. Zhang Qi ranked third in this class.

In the women’s freestyle wrestling 62kg category, Sun Xinyuan regrettably lost 2:3 in the final to two-time European Championship bronze medalist Ilona Prokopevnyuk of Ukraine, and won the second place, Luo Xiaojuan won the bronze medal in this level. .

On the 23rd local time, the event will usher in the women’s freestyle wrestling 72 and 76 kg categories and the men’s classical wrestling 55, 60, 63 and 67 kg categories.