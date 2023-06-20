International Yoga Day “Ga people” go to a feast_Zhejiang Online

International Yoga Day “Ga people” went to the feast

On June 18th, the 2023 Provincial Fitness and Yoga Challenge of Thousands of People, “Welcome to the Asian Games and Showcase the Talents”, was held in Shiguangnan Music Plaza, Jinhua City. After more than 1,000 contestants from 15 counties (districts) across the province auditioned, 350 contestants entered the finals.

The action in this competition is the sun salutation style, and it takes more than 2 minutes to do a full set of actions, while “Jiaren” challenged 108 times, and it took nearly 3 hours in total. The competition is divided into 54 preliminaries, 28 rematches, and 26 finals. The seemingly soothing and elegant slow motion is a great challenge to complete all of them. The contestants not only have to do as many times as possible, but also have to achieve standardized standards for each motion.

In the end, Wu Bincheng from Jinhua won the first place. Wu Bincheng, 26, runs a yoga studio with more than 120 members. As a male yoga enthusiast, Wu Bincheng chose to practice yoga 8 years ago because he had sports injuries at that time. After years of persistent practice, I have eased a lot now. “This time the weather is indeed complicated and changeable, which is a great challenge for us. Seeing that there are still 21 contestants who persisted to the end, I think this is the embodiment of the spirit of yoga.”

“We broke the prescribed movements and optional movements in the regular competition, and only chose the sun salutation movement. The purpose is to show the perseverance of yoga lovers.” Wang Qiujin, vice president of the Provincial Fitness Yoga Association, said that there are about 180 kinds of movements in yoga , the posture is not difficult, what is valuable is to keep exercising every day. According to statistics, there are nearly 5,000 yoga studios in the province, of which Jinhua is the top two in the province, with 586 and more than 90,000 participants. June 21st is International Yoga Day, and this competition is also a movement to popularize yoga. “Yoga is suitable for all ages, men and women, and the number of participants is gradually expanding. The competition in the square allows the players to directly face the public, and it is also very popular. I hope more people will participate and participate in the national fitness.”

