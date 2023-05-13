Internationals: Mourinho embraces Djokovic before his debut – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 12 – José Mourinho, accompanied by Roma goalkeeper coach Nuno Santos, entered the Sport e Salute lounge area at the Foro Italico to watch Djokovic’s match, scheduled for 7pm at the centre. To journalists who asked him if he had made a decision about his future in Rome, he replied: “Yes, it will be the match…” referring to the debut match of the Serbian tennis player. Few selfies at his entrance, taking advantage of Fabio Fognini’s recently finished match with many fans flocking to Pietrangeli, including Edoardo Bove.



Then Mourinho met Djokovic in the players’ lounge: a quick exchange of words and a hug half an hour into the match from the Serbian tennis player who will make his debut against Etcheverry at centre-back. (HANDLE).

