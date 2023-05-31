interview with Giorgia Bernardini — Sportellate.it

We talked to the author of the book “Veiled. Hijab, sport and self-determination“.

Veiled. Hijab, sport and self-determination Of Giorgia Bernardini (Upside down, 2022) is a book important, especially recommended for white males and atheists. It is a book that opens up new perspectives and allows you to look at the world of sport – and the world in general – from points of view that are usually little explored and manages to do so by unleashing a strong sense of empathy in the reader towards the protagonists.

This successful operation owes much to the background literary by Giorgia Bernardini. Despite being a journalistic essay – it is the son of the newsletter Zarina and podcast brother scorer – Veiled does not come from the keyboard of a journalist or an essayist, but from that of a former archaeologist who by her own admission finds her comfort zone in fiction and who, in fact, has recently published her first novel, Small Area:

«”Area Piccola” is a novel that comes before Zarina, before the articles in L’Ultimo Uomo»Bernardini told me when I contacted her for this interview. «First of all, I am a fiction writer, who for a time lent herself to sports journalism or essay writing and reflection on sport. Clearly, there are elements that are held in everything I do and at the base there is a great general reflection on sports dynamics and team dynamics, on the dynamics of talent, on where it can take you, what drives you to do. Area Piccola is a novel that has many elements in itself and that are found in all the things I do, but it is a real fictional story that has a narrative arc, many characters who meet, who do things together. In short, this is the form of expression that is closest to me.»

Veiled, we said, deals in depth and from multiple points of view with some of the obstacles that still today prevent Muslim women from practicing sport in freedom, autonomy and self-determination. It does so in a discreet, respectful way, leaving as much space as possible for the stories and their protagonists, who have as their lowest common denominator the intersection between the female condition, sport andhijab – the so-called Islamic veil – and all the problems that derive from the need and the will to make these three aspects of one’s personal identity coexist in more or less openly patriarchal societies, in which sexism and racism are often institutionalized.

At the center of the essay are the lives of four Muslim female athletes who, for one reason or another, had to contend with a series of difficulties represented byhijaban object that encloses all the essence of their condition in a few square centimetres.

The first is Ramla Alifirst boxer to represent Somalia at the Olympic Games e first woman in history (along with her opponent, Dominican Crystal Garcia Rosa) to enter the ring in Saudi Arabia; but also models Nike and global ambassador for Cartier and Christian Dior. In Ramla it follows Khalida Popal, captain of the Afghanistan women’s national football teamforced to flee secretly, as if she were a dangerous fugitive, from her country to find asylum in Denmark for having wanted to play football and denouncing sexual predators within the Federation, affirming football as a space of self-determination for young women afghani.

From Kabul – indeed, from Farum, in Denmark – Veiled she then returns to England, to be precise to Bradford, where she grew up Asma ElbadawiSudanese-British basketball player, poet, model and activist, who in 2017 managed to obtain the abolition of the FIBA ​​regulation which prohibited the wearing of headgear of any kind – hijab including – on the basketball court; the fourth and final story is that of female boxer Italian-Moroccan Hasna Bouyijfor which the author chooses to abandon the story from an external perspective, effectively passing on to the interview.

As you may have understood, we are not talking only about distant Eastern theocracies but, mainly, about our world, the free and affluent one, in which however there are regulations, prohibitions and distortions that make access to sport complex, tiring and demotivating for every Muslim woman who wants to respect its traditions: «In all sports there is this type of prohibition [quello di indossare l’hijab durante le competizioni ufficiali, ndr]. The problem is that this type of ban also varies from country to country. For example, in Germany it is currently allowed to box in the hijab, while in Italy it is still forbidden […]» explains Bernardini. “So yes, you run into these cases all the time, the hijab is just one example. In women’s sport there are many problems of this type, such as the fact that the Italian women’s national soccer team has requested not to have the set with white shorts by default, obviously for reasons related to the menstrual cycle, as well as the gymnasts of the national team Norwegian who applied to race not in skimpy leotards that show off their bodies. In short, women’s sport is full of these prohibitions”.

Importantly Veiled it doesn’t want to be a complaint or a victimistic outburstbut a brief compendium of examples on how obstacles and prohibitions should be faced, fought or perhaps circumvented. The stories told by Bernardini are stories of rebellion and resilience and, above all, of self-determination. The four women protagonists look us in the eye and tell us clearly that the issues related tohijabclothes, make-up, physical appearance, but also relationships or spirituality, are primarily matters of personal freedom, of freedom of choice, precisely, of self-determination and as such they are a political fact, a clash of power, struggles for sacrosanct but never taken for granted rights, which need as much debate and push from below as they need promotion and protection by the institutions:

«Intervention on the part of the institutions is necessary, in the sense that sport – by definition – is a game that has very defined rules, not only in terms of the rules closely linked to the game (for example, in basketball you cannot walk with the ball in hand but you have to dribble) and therefore certainly the intervention of the institutions is necessary to create rules that are new and that make sport more accessible. What I say in Velata, however, is that all the context as well as the rules must also be the teams, must also be the public, must be the players – all of these elements contribute – to ensure that there are improvements. »

