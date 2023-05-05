Interview with Lennard Kämna before the start of the Giro: “No riots”

The German professional cyclist Lennard Kämna talks about the dominance of the super talents, his hopes as a ranking rider at the Giro d’Italia and the choice between pasta and burgers.

Will the favorites for this year’s Giro d’Italia have you on their radar and immediately counter any attacks from you?

The race will have a very special constellation with the two top favorites Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic. They will watch each other a lot, so I might be able to enjoy some freedom where I’m not being followed directly.

One day at this Giro, a decision will have to be made at Bora-hansgrohe: for which captain will all forces be pooled, for whom will the races take place, for you or Aleksander Wlassow. Is it part of preparing for a race to also deal with this moment, which can represent an extreme situation?