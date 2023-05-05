Home » Interview with Lennard Kämna before the start of the Giro: “No riots”
Sports

Interview with Lennard Kämna before the start of the Giro: “No riots”

by admin
Interview with Lennard Kämna before the start of the Giro: “No riots”


Full throttle in the general classification: Lennard Kämna
Bild: picture alliance / Roth

The German professional cyclist Lennard Kämna talks about the dominance of the super talents, his hopes as a ranking rider at the Giro d’Italia and the choice between pasta and burgers.

Will the favorites for this year’s Giro d’Italia have you on their radar and immediately counter any attacks from you?

The race will have a very special constellation with the two top favorites Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic. They will watch each other a lot, so I might be able to enjoy some freedom where I’m not being followed directly.

One day at this Giro, a decision will have to be made at Bora-hansgrohe: for which captain will all forces be pooled, for whom will the races take place, for you or Aleksander Wlassow. Is it part of preparing for a race to also deal with this moment, which can represent an extreme situation?

See also  Roglič won the third stage in a row at Tirrena-Adriatica and is aiming for the triumph

You may also like

Serie A: Roma-Inter, the formations – Football

After suspension at Paris Saint-Germain: Lionel Messi apologizes

Andy Murray reaches semi-finals in Aix-en-Provence, Emma Raducanu...

2. Bundesliga: HSV drops points in the promotion...

Naples, who leaves after the Scudetto? from Osimhen...

Former Mets ace Matt Harvey retires from baseball

Lionel Messi: Coach hints Messi will never play...

Alonso, the ‘mirror’ in which Hamilton looks to...

Marshall Munetsi extends in Reims for one more...

UEFA: This should make finals safer

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy