Christmas in Australia. Lorenzo the Magnificent’s climb will start again from the antipodes: plane to Brisbane today and then, after a few days of acclimatization, the United Cup from Thursday. Musetti, who will turn 21 next March, after training in Montecarlo and adding the athletic trainer Damiano Fiorucci to the staff, restarts from the last six stellar months, from the number 23 in the world and from the award for best Italian player that has just been bestowed on him from Supertennis.