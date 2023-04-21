Interview with Michael Schumacher with artificial intelligence: the family denounces the German weekly Die Aktuelle

Michael Schumacher – The first interview: the writing in large letters appeared on the first page of the German weekly The actualowned by the group Funke. Portrayed on the cover as an exclusive worldhowever, the interview is nothing more than a fake: it was made with theartificial intelligence. This is why the family of the Formula 1 champion has decided to sue the weekly. Since his skiing accident in 2013, on health conditions practically nothing is known about Schumacher. Despite this, the German tabloids continue to fill pages and pages with rumors about his recovery. However, no one had ever gone so far as to carry out a fake interview, suggesting that they were Schumi’s first words from 2013 to today.

Only one writing smaller below, under the title, he then specifies that “the answers they look real“. Too little to understand that the interview is conducted by talking to artificial intelligence. Yet that’s just what the editors of The actual. They conducted an interview with an artificial intelligence that he mimicked the answers by Schumacher. There hasn’t been one real conversation with the former pilot. The weekly even suggests that Schumacher himself or people close to him could have given the artificial intelligence real information about him. An unlikely circumstance and in any case impossible to prove. Also, many questions and answers are build for make the reader believe that it is the 7 times F1 world champion who is speaking. For this reason, Schumacher’s family has decided to sue The actual.