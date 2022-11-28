The Tottenham full-back talks about the World Cup in Qatar and his relationship with our country: “It’s where I stayed the longest, but I’ll be back in February to challenge Milan in the Champions League”

From our correspondent Luca Bianchin

Victory makes you nostalgic. Ivan Perisic helped Croatia out of Canadian quicksand – they lost 1-0 after two minutes and in those cases… you never know how far away the psychodrama is – and now he can look with some optimism at Croatia-Belgium, one of the must of the third round of matches. Category: unmissable.

A thought for Italy?

“I miss it a bit, Inter and Italy will always be my home. All in all, Milan and your country are the places I’ve stayed the longest in my life as a footballer.”

Nostalgia?

“Well, a little but I’ll be back soon and I’ll have something important to do. The Champions League against Milan awaits me…”.

World. Is Croatia back?

“Yes, it wasn’t us in the first game. We didn’t do well with the ball and you know, if you start badly in a group of three games, you’re forced to react quickly.”

What did you say between Morocco and Canada?

“That we had to change the way we play in possession and we had to react. Well, we did, it was important.”

And now?

“And now let’s continue and see where we can go. When we play like this, we’re not afraid of anyone.”

