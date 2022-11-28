Home Sports Interview with Perisic: “Inter will always be my home, Croatia without fear”
Sports

Interview with Perisic: “Inter will always be my home, Croatia without fear”

by admin
Interview with Perisic: “Inter will always be my home, Croatia without fear”

The Tottenham full-back talks about the World Cup in Qatar and his relationship with our country: “It’s where I stayed the longest, but I’ll be back in February to challenge Milan in the Champions League”

From our correspondent Luca Bianchin

Victory makes you nostalgic. Ivan Perisic helped Croatia out of Canadian quicksand – they lost 1-0 after two minutes and in those cases… you never know how far away the psychodrama is – and now he can look with some optimism at Croatia-Belgium, one of the must of the third round of matches. Category: unmissable.

A thought for Italy?
“I miss it a bit, Inter and Italy will always be my home. All in all, Milan and your country are the places I’ve stayed the longest in my life as a footballer.”

Nostalgia?
“Well, a little but I’ll be back soon and I’ll have something important to do. The Champions League against Milan awaits me…”.

World. Is Croatia back?
“Yes, it wasn’t us in the first game. We didn’t do well with the ball and you know, if you start badly in a group of three games, you’re forced to react quickly.”

What did you say between Morocco and Canada?
“That we had to change the way we play in possession and we had to react. Well, we did, it was important.”

And now?
“And now let’s continue and see where we can go. When we play like this, we’re not afraid of anyone.”

November 28 – 17:32

See also  Paonessa via dal Colleretto "I'm looking for another project in line with my ideas"

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Haaland, a trip to Maranello between lasagna, autographs...

Kudus, the Ajax star who makes Ghana fly....

Qatar 2022: footballers’ cars, Suarez between BMW, Lamborghini...

Cordoba: “Inter, four centre-backs are few. You have...

Qatar 2022 World Cup, North Korea-Ghana 2-3: braces...

On the 27th, Jiang Dongyun won the 4-game...

Labor market, how is employee employment in Italy:...

The 22nd victory over the 2nd World Cup...

Onana, the Cameroon coach Song: “The World Cup...

The Hangzhou Women’s U17 Team won the runner-up...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy