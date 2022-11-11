Atalanta-Inter will be his match, but an interview with Nicola Ventola cannot be limited to Sunday’s match at the Gewiss Stadium. The former striker born in Grumo Appula played with Ronaldo and Vieri, he saw the now famous scudetto blown on May 5 (and his anger has not yet passed …), he was called up for the national team and, without everyone the injuries and the operations he had, he would have scored a lot, much more. Now he is an appreciated columnist (we will hear him on Rai on the occasion of the World Cup) and he will have the difficult task of keeping in check … Cassano. We met him at the Next Gen Atp Final in Milan, where he was a guest of Panasonic: he spoke without restraint and above all without hiding that he had cried while reviewing Dazn’s documentary on Ronnie, companion and opponent of recent padel challenges.