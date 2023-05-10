interviews, stories, tactical analysis – breaking latest news

Of Sports editorial team

The special dedicated to the Champions League derby will be on newsstands tomorrow in Lombardy for free: the signatures of Severgnini and Imarisio, the interviews with Kak and Moratti, the tactical analyzes of Sacchi and Stramaccioni

The challenge of the year told in every aspect, Milan-Inter-Milan on 10 and 16 Maya double derby that for two days could also overshadow Napoli’s well-deserved Scudetto: the readers of the Corriere della Sera they will be able to know everything about this match in the special distributed free tomorrow together with the newspaper in Lombardy.

Of this insert dedicated to the awaited European derby, in addition to the paper edition there will also be a digital one. A match with great expectations: what they failed to do in the league, dominated by Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli, Milan and Inter will try to implement by seeking redemption in the Champions League semifinals. Obviously only one door will open for the final in Istanbul of June 10, inside or outside, or Milan or Inter. The other move to Istanbul will concern Real Madrid and Manchester City, whose adventure already started tonight.

A rich insert, a generous special is what will be distributed tomorrow by Courier, full of ideas and stories, starting with the derby between two great signatures of the newspaper, Beppe Severgnini and Marco Imarisio who will bring to life, with a subtle and elegant irony, their support for Inter and Milan. The goal duel between Giroud and Lautaro, with the mystery of Leao (will there be? Will not be there?), Pioli and Inzaghi revealed and analysed, interviews with Massimo Moratti and Kak and many other interesting pieces: a special to read and keep .