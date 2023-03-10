news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, MARCH 10 – Intesa Sanpaolo is starting a gradual process to say goodbye to bank checks while bank drafts will remain active. The bank has sent the first current account holders, especially those who make full use of the digital services, a communication concerning the “withdrawal from the check agreement”.



Starting from May, checks in the possession of a few thousand Intesa Sanpaolo customers and which can never be used will have to be returned to the relevant branch. After the short week of four working days, the move on cheques, which will take place gradually, allows Intesa Sanpaolo to continue along the path of innovation.



For those who return unused bank checks, the bank will offer a promotion to encourage the use of wire transfers. In particular, the bank led by Carlo Messina will allow account holders to be able to use instant transfers online without “any additional commission, at the same cost as the ordinary one”. (HANDLE).

