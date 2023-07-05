Intimate Fan Experience at the Shangcheng Sports Center Stadium: A “New Use of Old Venue” for the Hangzhou Asian Games

Title: Shangcheng Sports Center Stadium Excites Fans with Intimate Benefits during Hangzhou Youth Football League

Subtitle: Renovated venue receives praise for innovative features and fan-centric initiatives

Date: [Current Date]

Hangzhou, China – The Shangcheng Sports Center Stadium, known for its “new use of old venue,” recently hosted the second stage of the China Youth Football League and the “Charm of Hangzhou” Chinese Football Association National Youth Football League (U19 group) from July 1st to 5th. This event attracted widespread attention, offering an electrifying experience for both players and spectators.

A thrilling match unfolded at the stadium the day before yesterday, as the Shenzhen U19 team faced off against the Shanghai Shenhua U19B team. The intense competition reached its peak when the Shenzhen U19 team scored a crucial goal, tying the score at 2:2 and leading the game into a gripping penalty shootout. After an exhausting 8 rounds of competition, the Shenzhen U19 team emerged victorious with a score of 8:7.

Following the exhilarating match, Wang Baoshan, the leader of the victorious Shenzhen U19 team, expressed his excitement, stating, “We had a slow start conceding 2 goals, but our players never gave up. I always emphasize to them that as long as the game is not over, miracles are possible. We demonstrated that today, and it’s a testament to our perseverance.”

The Shangcheng District Sports Center Stadium displayed its dedication to providing an unforgettable experience for fans. Prior to the game, each spectator received support sticks adorned with the Uptown Logo. These sticks proved to be a source of collective enthusiasm, with the audience banging them together and creating a thunderous noise during thrilling moments of the match. Additionally, the stadium thoughtfully prepared a “watching gift package” for every attendee, comprising national flags, ice mats, stickers, and more, which could be collected free of charge with the purchased tickets.

Recognizing the rising importance of convenience, the stadium authorities added several temporary sockets and charging cables in the service tent at the entrance. This initiative aimed to address the needs of the spectators who sought mobile phone charging facilities. A volunteer present at the scene remarked, “After understanding the demand for mobile phone charging, we decided to introduce free charging piles. We hope this enhances the overall convenience for all attendees.”

To enhance the overall experience, the event sponsor opened an Asian Games licensed merchandise store on the first floor of the facility. Synchronized with the game timing, fans had the opportunity to explore the store during intermissions. On the opening day, the store achieved a remarkable turnover of nearly 10,000 yuan, with the Asian Games mascot plush suit emerging as the favorite among fans.

Shenzhen U19 player Luan Cheng praised the Shangcheng District Sports Center Stadium, stating, “The equipment in this venue is brand new, and the stadium itself is magnificent. The overall experience has been exceptional!” The stadium, originally constructed in 2009, underwent renovation and upgrades in 2019 to meet international competition standards, giving it a remarkably fresh feel despite its age.

As part of its preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games, the Shangcheng Sports Center Stadium adopted Bermuda sports grass, commonly referred to as the “King of Ball Grass,” for its natural football lawn. Covering an area exceeding 8,000 square meters, this grass species boasts attributes such as strong cold resistance, disease resistance, rapid recovery after injury, and excellent tolerance to sports trampling. With its high grass density, tough blades, vibrant color, and superior elasticity, the lawn enables optimal ball drop effects.

Looking forward, the Shangcheng Sports Center Stadium will play host to several football matches during the Hangzhou Asian Games, with 13,500 seats available to eager fans. The stadium invites everyone to witness the sporting prowess and immerse themselves in the electrifying atmosphere that the Asian Games athletes will bring.

Source: City Express

Author: Reporter Ling Shuwen

Correspondent: Li Lingjing

Editor: Trainee Editor Fang Xi

