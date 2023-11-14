Introducing the 2023 National Badminton Team Championship: Results and Expectations

The 2023 National Badminton Team Championship hosted by the Chinese Badminton Association is well underway with the announcement of the results of the first phase of the mixed team competition. The tournament, which will serve as a benchmark for the 2024 Total Energy Thomas Cup and Uber Cup in terms of event preparation, operation, player management, and more, has drawn in 21 teams from across China.

The draw ceremony for the competition saw Sichuan, Liaoning, Zhejiang, and Shanghai selected as seed teams and placed into groups A, B, C, and D respectively. Each group will feature an array of talented players, including world champion Du Yue, individual champions like Li Yunze and Cai Yanyan, and promising young players from this year’s World Youth Championship.

At a leadership meeting of the participating teams, the Chinese Badminton Association emphasized the importance of enforcing discipline, following the organizing committee’s arrangements, and prioritizing anti-doping efforts throughout the competition. The association also highlighted the host city of Chengdu’s expertise in executing large-scale events and its strong badminton community, ensuring an exciting and well-organized tournament.

With 297 players competing in five individual events and a five-game mixed team competition, the championship guarantees thrilling matches for badminton fans. The final day of the competition on November 19 will also feature the global launch event for the 2024 Total Energy Thomas Cup and Uber Cup Finals, including the unveiling of the event emblem and slogan.

The 2023 National Badminton Team Championship promises to be an action-packed and highly-competitive event, setting the stage for the upcoming 2024 Total Energy Thomas Cup and Uber Cup Finals.