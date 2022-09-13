Original title: Chinese players inventory: Jinhua 4 people into the top 32, the best men’s net breakthrough in history is of great significance

On September 12, Beijing time, the last tennis grand slam of the 2022 season, the US Open, came to an end. This event brought too many surprises. Among them, Chinese players ushered in a collective outbreak in this event. For the first time, there were 4 A Chinese female player broke into the top 32 of the women’s singles at the same time, and the male player Wu Yibing not only achieved his first victory in the men’s tennis Grand Slam main match in mainland China, but also broke into the top 32 in one fell swoop, creating Chinese tennis history.

Jinhua four broke into the top 32 in the history of the best

Five Chinese female players competed in the first round of the US Open this year. Among them, only Yuan Yue made it through the qualifying rounds, and the rest of the players got their seats by virtue of their rankings. In the first round, China‘s Golden Flower also performed extremely well. Zheng Qinwen defeated No. 16 seed Ostapenko 2-1, Zhang Shuai defeated No. 30 seed Teherman 6-4/6-2, Wang Xiyu reversed Parry 2-1, Yuan Yue It was a 2-0 victory over Fries to win the first round of the individual Grand Slam main match. The only one who lost in the first round was Wang Xinyu.

In the past, the Chinese Golden Flower of the Grand Slam would encounter a large-scale exit in the second round. However, this year’s US Open played in the second round. The teenager Zheng Qinwen defeated Potapova in two tie-breaks, Yuan Yue 6 -3/7-6 defeated Begu, Zhang Shuai defeated Schmidlova 7-5/6-1, the best performance belonged to Wang Xiyu, 3-6/7-5/7-5 reversed and eliminated the world‘s third-ranked Sakkari , broke the biggest upset of the US Open that day. All four Chinese Golden Flowers made it to the third round, setting a historical record for Chinese players in the Grand Slam. In the next third round, although only Zhang Shuai cleared the game by himself, many Chinese players created the best record in a personal Grand Slam. .

China Men’s Net ushered in its first Grand Slam victory

Chinese tennis is competing in the Grand Slam, and it is often seen that the outstanding performance of the female players, the male players have not even won the first major championship victory before this US Open due to the large gap with the world‘s top players, including Wu Di, Zhang Ze, Li Zhe and Zhang Zhizhen have all lost in the first round of the Grand Slam seven times. This situation has been changed at this US Open. Teenagers Wu Yibing and Zhang Zhizhen played in the first round of the main match at the same time. Originally, Zhang Zhizhen started the game first, and he had a 2-0 lead and was expected to advance to the second round to create history, but then lost three consecutive games The set wasted 7 match points and was out.

Wu Yibing and Zhang Zhizhen played in the first round on the same day. Wu Yibing, who started the game later, performed very steadily. In the match against No. 31 seed Bass Lassville, he played in straight sets and played a strong performance in the third set, advancing to the big team. In the second round of the slam men’s singles, they also won their first victory in the main competition of the men’s majors in mainland China. Wu Yibing’s performance is not over yet. In the second round, he defeated Borges in five sets and broke into the top 32. Although he subsequently lost to defending champion Medvedev, he still stayed in China for the first time in the Grand Slam main match. The figure of the male player winning.

Chinese tennis is expected to blowout again after Li Na

After Li Na won the Grand Slam, Chinese tennis ushered in a blowout development. For a time, many Chinese Golden Flower players had a good performance in the Grand Slam, including Zhang Shuai who still has an excellent performance today. He has repeatedly made gains in doubles, but has never been able to usher in a breakthrough in singles.

This season, Chinese tennis has ushered in another opportunity for a big explosion. That is, the 19-year-old supernova Zheng Qinwen was born. At the beginning of the season, the Australian Open made his first Grand Slam match and broke into the second round. Entering the fourth round, its excellent performance once again attracted the attention of fans of China Golden Flower, and this has also become the driving force for the outbreak of the new generation of Xiaohua. Wang Xinyu, Wang Xiyu, and Yuan Yue have all played well. A blowout trend. Coupled with the wonderful performance of the men’s player Wu Yibing, Zhang Zhizhen, Shang Juncheng and other new Chinese stars have been inspired. After Li Na, another peak of Chinese tennis may already be on the way.

(breathing wind)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: