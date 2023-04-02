Inventory of Zhang Jike’s business map

In 2017, “Sports Weekly” announced the China Sports Fortune List. Zhang Jike ranked second with an income of 60 million yuan in 2016, second only to Sun Yang.

After the Rio Olympics, Zhang Jike participated in “Dating Big Star”, “Crossover Singer”, “Everyday Upward”, “Here We Are”, “Familiar Taste”, “Challenge Impossible”, “Tucao Conference”, “Daughters’ Love” More than 20 variety shows such as “Let’s Fall in Love”, “Run Brother”, “Extreme Speed”. According to reports, Zhang Jike’s endorsement fee has risen to about 10 million yuan per year.

In 20 years, Zhang Jike endorsed Shufujia; in 21 years, he spoke for Moisturizer;

In 19 years, he founded the new tea brand “Monkey’s Rescue” as a partner.

In May 21, “Monkey’s Rescue Soldiers” was acquired by Henan Guiliang Group for 30 million yuan #张维科四入皮子的防兵入进战#

Recently, it was rumored on the Internet that Zhang Jike was in debt for gambling and betrayed private photos with Jing Tian. In response to rumors such as gambling debts, #张维科免费答案because of debts spread actress privacy video#, the content of the rumors is purely fabricated, and a lawyer has been entrusted to collect evidence, and will file a lawsuit against the key infringing users to protect the legal rights of Mr. Zhang Jike.

(Tong Heng)