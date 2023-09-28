Investigating Judge Summons Former Spanish Football Officials in Controversial Kiss Case

Former Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales and former women’s soccer coach Jorge Vilda have been summoned to testify as part of an investigation into Rubiales’ alleged kiss with soccer player Jenni Hermoso. The investigating judge of the National Court, Francisco De Jorge, has also summoned Albert Luque and Rubén Rivera, who are part of the Men’s and Marketing team of the RFEF. The three officials will testify on October 10th.

Luque and Rivera were initially scheduled to appear as witnesses, but the judge has now included them as investigated parties. They, along with Vilda, are being accused of coercion for allegedly pressuring Hermoso after the kiss with Rubiales during the Women’s World Cup medal ceremony in Australia. The press officer of the women’s team, Patricia Pérez, and former director of Integrity of the RFEF, Miguel Caba, are also being summoned as witnesses.

The investigation has resulted in the dismissal of several officials, including Vilda and Andreu Camps, the general secretary of the RFEF. Two of the now investigated individuals, Luque and Rivera, were accused by the National Team players of attending a World Cup celebration trip in Ibiza as a measure of pressure on Hermoso amidst the controversy.

The witnesses, Patricia Pérez and Miguel García Caba, are central to the case. Pérez, the press chief of the Women’s National Team, allegedly felt pressured by the Rubiales circle and testified before the Integrity Department. She is believed to have shown Hermoso the statement issued by the RFEF in her words after the incident.

Rubiales has already given his first statement and has been ordered to maintain a 200-meter restraining order from Hermoso and prohibited from communicating with her during the investigation. The lieutenant prosecutor of the National Court has requested further precautionary measures, including a 500-meter restraining order and the obligation for Rubiales to sign in court every 15 days. The investigation continues.