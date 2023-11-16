Investigation into Abramovich’s Chelsea, money from offshore companies: “10 million to Federico Pastorello, former agent of Antonio Conte”

Winning with financial fair play you can… at least until someone decides to take a more than superficial peek among the conti. This is what emerges from the investigation Cyprus Confidential and from confidential documents obtained by journalists of IciJ e Paper Trai Mediashared with The Express. In the sights the Chelsea in the golden age of driving Roman Abramovich (2003-2022): it appears in fact that in addition to the (substantial) figures invested by the Russian oligarch and regularly budgeted there would be those deriving from several anonymous companies (there would be 200 attributable to the magnate), never inserted among the blues accounts.

Some examples are reported by Guardian: according to what the English newspaper reports, there is also Federico Shepherd boyformer agent of Antonio Contewhich according to documents in the summer of 2017 (precisely the July 18thday of the renewal of the manager’s contract with Chelsea a £9.6 million) receive 10 million pounds from an offshore company of Virgin Islands British (from the documents it appears that Abramovich belongs) for a 75 percent stake in a company based in Delaware. Il Guardian tried to hear Pastorello on the matter, but the agent did not want to comment, explaining that not have the former national coach among his clients.

Not only that: “extra” payments to agents emerge in the case of Eden Hazardnow retired but at the time flagship e champion of Chelsea. Similar methods, with a contract signed in 2013 by John And the penalty (Belgian’s agent) which involved the payment of 7 million euros to a tax-exempt company of Dubaifor unspecified “research and consultancy sportive”. And other similar operations emerge from the papers: one million pounds for a club from Burkina Faso which he had made his debut Bertrand Traorealways by an offshore company; seven million in twelve yearsalways in the same way, for the consultant Bishop Lemic (decisive to bring players like Branislav IvanovicNemanja Matic, Arjen Robben) and also “proprietary triangulations” with sports agents (prohibited practice) to control young footballers “often to them unknown”, explains the Guardian.

Operations that for the experts consulted by the journalists of Guardian they suggest, in fact, one systematic violation of the rules on financial fair play. The investigation also highlights the (known) link between Abramovich and the Russian president Vladimir Putingiven the sale by an oligarch company of a substantial share of one advertising campaign to an offshore attributable to the cellist Sergey Rolduginbelieved to be the custodian of Putin’s personal wealth and sanctioned for this in 2022.

She expressed her opinion on the case new ownership of the Chelsea led by the United States not only by specifying the obvious, namely that the disputed facts are to be attributed to the management previousbut also that “buyers became aware of financial reports potentially incomplete concerning historical transactions during the previous ownership of the club. Immediately following completion of the purchase, the new ownership proactively reported these issues to all authority of regulation. In accordance with the club ownership group’s core principles of full compliance and transparency, the club has proactively assisted applicable regulators in their investigations and will continue to do so.” The English federation does not comment, theUefa not even, the Premier relies on a laconic “we are investigating”.

