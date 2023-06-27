Investigation into the death of Prof. Prati in the car exploded

Investigation into the death of 66-year-old Prof. Prati, the Cnr researcher who was aboard the experimental car that exploded last Friday on the Naples ring road.

Maria Vittoria Prati she had immediately appeared in a desperate condition. The well-known researcher had suffered third-degree burns on 90% of her body. And her conditions had immediately appeared very serious to the doctors of the specialized department of the Cardarelli hospital, where her death occurred. The scientist was considered a reference name in the field of study of emissions and the use of alternative fuels. Graduated in chemical engineering, she had been working for over thirty years at the motor institute of the Cnr in Naples, with the role of senior researcher. The Isituto Motori has also collaborated for a long time with the Fiat Research Center of Naples, another excellence. From 1 October 2020, the Istituto Motori merged into the new Institute of Science and Technology for Sustainable Energy and Mobility (STEMS)

A prototype built on the basis of a VW Polo

With her, on the experimental hybrid-powered car (diesel plus energy from a solar panel) that exploded, there was the 25-year-old graduating student Fulvius Philaces. The young researcher is hospitalized in the burns ward of Cardarelli, where he underwent surgery. A new operation is scheduled for Filace in the next few hours, his prognosis remains confidential. The Naples prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the episode, for now against unknown persons. As part of the investigation, she was subjected to kidnapping a ‘twin’ car prototype of the destroyed one. The magistrates will submit the vehicle to the examination of the experts, together with the remains of the terrible accident. The exploded prototype was built on the basis of a Volkswagen Polo, modified and powered by diesel and solar energy. Maria Vittoria Prati and Fulvio Filace were traveling on the Naples ring roadin the direction of Pozzuoli when, shortly after the Corso Malta junction, the car suddenly exploded.

