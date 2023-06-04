investigation opened following the attack on a journalist

Justice opened an investigation after the aggression, Saturday June 3, at the end of a match under tension between Ajaccio and Marseille, of a journalist from France 3. The Corsican club, for its part, denounced the attack on a sick child and his family inside the stadium.

After the meeting, which ended in a 1-0 defeat for Olympique de Marseille (OM) on the last day of Ligue 1, a journalist from France 3 Corse ViaStella was attacked by Marseille fans in a station -service near the stadium.

“Initial elements report significant violence committed by a group of individuals whose identities are being sought. Police custody was initiated at 1:15 a.m. [dimanche] », reported to Agence France-Presse (AFP) the public prosecutor of Ajaccio, Nicolas Septe. An investigation has been opened on the heads of “aggravated violence and aggravated theft”.

The journalist is hospitalized and “seriously injured enough without his life being in danger”, he added. The chain announced the filing of a complaint.

In addition, a child suffering from cancer, invited to Corsica on Saturday to carry out his ” dream “ to meet OM players, was “shamefully abused” with his parents in the stadium, AC Ajaccio announced on Sunday, speaking of“unspeakable acts”.

“Worrying loss of value”

“The dream quickly turned into a nightmare when Kenzo and his parents, who came in the colors of Olympique de Marseille, were shamefully abused by individuals who broke into their dressing room”the club said in a statement. “As soon as the individuals have been identified by our services, we will file a complaint against them”he promises.

In everyday life Morning runthe president of the group of supporters L’Orsi Ribelli disputes details of the account while confirming that “a few people seated in the Faedda stand came up, punched the father twice to make him take off the jersey before coming down with the outfit”.

The mayor of Ajaccio, Stéphane Sbraggia, expressed on Twitter his outrage at the“gratuitous and scandalous aggression” of the child and his parents as against that of the journalist “roughed up in the performance of his duties”of the “acts that bear witness to a worrying loss of values”.

At the end of the match, however, the child was able to spend some time with one of his idols, OM player Mattéo Guendouzi, according to an AFP journalist. As of Friday, tensions had erupted between supporters of the two camps in Ajaccio, requiring the creation, at the last minute, of a fan-zone on a beach for the hundreds of Marseille supporters who had made the trip.