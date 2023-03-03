Home Sports Investigations against PSG full-back Hakimi – sport.ORF.at
Investigations against PSG full-back Hakimi – sport.ORF.at

Investigations against PSG full-back Hakimi – sport.ORF.at

A preliminary investigation into allegations of rape has been launched against Achraf Hakimi from the top French club Paris Saint-Germain. This was announced by an official from the public prosecutor’s office in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris, on Friday. The 24-year-old, the star of the Moroccan national team at the World Cup in Qatar, was placed under police surveillance. Hakimi was also banned from contacting the alleged victim.

When the allegations became known, his lawyer had already stated a few days ago that the rape allegations were false and that her client would cooperate with the authorities. French newspaper Le Parisien reported that the investigation was launched last Sunday after a 24-year-old woman told police that she had been raped by Hakimi.

