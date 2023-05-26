Investigations against three fans in Causa Vinicius

After the racist hostilities against Vinicius Junior from Spain’s record champions Real Madrid, an investigation has been launched against three suspects. The responsible judge in Valencia decided to start investigations, the Spanish judiciary announced on Friday. The three young suspects were arrested on Tuesday and then released under conditions.

They are accused of racially insulting David Alaba’s 22-year-old Brazilian club-mate from the stands in Sunday’s Real game at Valencia. It’s about a “possible hate crime,” it said. In the matter, the Spanish professional league appears as a private plaintiff.

Penalty against Valencia

The incidents were recorded in the match report of the referee. A fine of 45,000 euros was imposed on Valencia. In addition, the south stand of the Mestalla Stadium was partially closed for five games. This ban was reduced to three games on Friday, the Spanish association announced.

After the incident, Vinicius accused the Spanish professional league on Twitter of considering racism as “normal”. League boss Javier Tebas initially rejected this accusation and emphasized that nine racist incidents had been reported to the judiciary this season. He later apologized to Vinicius for his irritated reply, saying his organization’s hands were tied by the law. He claimed on Thursday he could eradicate racism in Spanish football in six months if the league were given proper powers.