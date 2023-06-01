Home » Investors Matteo Manfredi and Andrea Radrizzani have bought Sampdoria
Sampdoria football club has been officially sold to investors Matteo Manfredi and Andrea Radrizzani. The transition from the old property of Massimo Ferrero it has been concluded Tuesday evening, after days of negotiations, at the end of the shareholders’ meeting. Although the sale has saved Sampdoria from possible bankruptcy, the team should still receive a penalty next season for not paying their employees’ salaries on time in the first quarter of the year.

In recent months, Sampdoria’s economic conditions had worsened, so much so as to bring it close to bankruptcy, between the economic problems of the old property, unpaid salaries and relegation to Serie B from last in the standings. Ferrero had owned it since 2014 but following his arrest for financial crimes last December, the club had been entrusted to a trust, i.e. a fiduciary in charge of looking after its interests and negotiating its sale.

Manfredi and Radrizzani are the heads of two different investment companies, Gestio Capital and Aser Group. The better known of the two is Radrizzani, who has had interests in the world of football for years. He was the founder of the Eleven Sports network and is the owner of Leeds United, an English team that has just been relegated from the Premier League to the Championship.

