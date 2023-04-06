Home Sports “Involved in a criminal organization” – breaking latest news
Sports

“Involved in a criminal organization” – breaking latest news

by admin
“Involved in a criminal organization” – breaking latest news
Of Salvatore Riggio

The ex-president must answer to the charge of money laundering. On 21 March he resigned, leaving the company to his son Romain

The former president of Angers, bottom-of-the-table club in Ligue 1 (only two victories in 29 games), Said Chabane, been arrested for money laundering within a criminal organization and unlawful exercise of the profession of sports agent. The former number one, currently in pre-trial detention, had resigned a few days ago, on March 21, leaving the company to his son Romain. On April 4, for him, he ended up in handcuffs, after an investigation that began about a year ago, in June 2022, while in 2020 he was accused of aggravated sexual assault.

Not only: on 8 March the Angers coach, Abdelaziz Bouhazama, had resigned due to some sexist remarks. In fact, he justified the presence of full-back Chetti (accused of harassment) with these words: There’s nothing wrong with that, we’ve all touched women. To then say: I also say that what he did is not good. Angers had taken a position on the matter: For transparency, it is specified that the resignation had been imagined by Bouhazama for several days and that the decision had already been thought of since the end of February after various sporting mishaps. To remove any ambiguity and misunderstanding, Angers unreservedly condemns the words spoken. Furthermore, the club does not accept any form of discrimination and condemns sexism and misogyny.

now, however, the arrest of Said Chabane. Which confirms the team’s unfortunate season, increasingly last in the league with only two wins in 29 games (22 defeats).

See also  Ukraine like Tiananmen, a man throws himself into the street to stop Russian military vehicles: ...

April 6, 2023 (change April 6, 2023 | 09:00)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Table, remaining program of contenders for Los Angeles...

What does Lakers four-game win streak say about...

GREEN HOUSE launches “Caffee Art, Happy Hearts” joint...

Milan and Inter in court. Blue Skye wants...

Government and PP keep dialogue on foreign policy...

Day Around the Bay: London Police Investigate Heklina’s...

Rodrygo (Real Madrid) on Benzema: “We found the...

Shimenshan Bicycle Hill Climb Competition at the top...

Your MLB Team Just Started Hot (Or Cold)....

Lionel Messi: Where will Argentina legend be playing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy