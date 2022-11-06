If the defeat against Bayern Munich had been painless, the 2-0 suffered at the hands of Juventus hurts Inter as hell. And Simone Inzaghi after the knockout of the Allianz Stadium licks his wounds for the fifth big match lost in the league, out of five: “We had an excellent first half after which we cannot go to the break at 0-0, the regret is After the disadvantage we separated a bit, but we could have scored with Lautaro Martinez anyway. Football is like this – the gloss -, last year we probably won when we didn’t deserve it and today instead there is no 2-0 “.

Regrets

“The effort we make in big matches is a fact – continues Inzaghi at the end of the game -, in these games we have to do more”. The coach’s analysis touches on several themes: “We were in too much of a hurry after the 1-0 and we disunited and stretched out. We need to work more on detail in the head-to-head matches to find the continuity of last year. And work is also needed. on the goals conceded, such as the two goals collected in the counterattack, in which we could have made two fouls. A team like ours cannot but stop those actions. ” “At the moment, according to Inzaghi, the distance of 11 points from Napoli is almost secondary compared to the urgency to get back immediately to score points:” This defeat hurts because of the importance of the match and of the moment, it can lead to waste but now we have to be good at finishing the last two days in the best way “.