Inzaghi and Allegri, opponents on Sunday evening, remained faithful to the model of the technician in a jacket and tie. Among their colleagues, on the other hand, the overalls or the crewneck sweater now dominate. Marinella, king of ties: “Gone are the days when Berlusconi ordered us 300 a month …”

Only them remained: Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach, and Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus coach. And on Sunday evening they compete. In a suit and tie. At the Allianz Stadium it will not only be a match in which those who do not take points will cry for a long time, but it will also be the challenge of elegance between two technicians who show a certain allure on the pitch. And a remarkable phisique du rôle that still makes a curriculum. A well-known Serie B technician told us: “It’s hard for the big names to catch me, I will never go to the pitch in a suit and tie”. Forever suit. Years ago it was impossible to see Carletto Mazzone, the symbol of the “anema e core” coaches, in a blue suit, white shirt and standard tie; Francesco Guidolin opted, together with the suit, for a cashmere sweater. But Marcello Lippi also lifted the historic world cup in 2006 in polo.

NEW TREND — Coaches today love to dress comfortably. And it almost seemed strange on Sunday in Cremona to see Andrea Sottil from Udinese, someone who lives the game, in a blue suit and white shirt without a tie. Until that game he had worn the Friulian club’s representative polo shirt which is black with fluorescent bands. While now the team shows up before the match with a black double-breasted jacket and under the t-shirt …. The “party” of the coaches in the tracksuit grows. Maurizio Sarri of Lazio (difficult to impose another look on him) and Luciano Spalletti (who wore the suit before) of Napoli lead the group. But Josè Mourinho is not far behind. Not to mention Davide Nicola della Salernitana and Ivan Juric of Torino who outside the bench run for kilometers running from one side of their enclosure to the other …. Salvatore Bocchetti in Verona remained in overalls, as when he led the Primavera, Thiago Motta in Bologna as well. Luca Gotti in La Spezia has so far wore a suit and polo shirt, but he has never disdained the corporate suit. Vincenzo Italiano in Florence is another who lives the game intensely, in a suit. Marco Baroni has just inaugurated a new more comfortable outfit in Lecce, but he seems to have left the suit. It is hot in Cagliari and Fabio Liverani (we make an exception for B) even lives it in shorts and polo shirts … Usually it is seen only in summer friendlies, when the temperature is above 35 degrees … See also Football, first shots for Vigliano: here are Piccirilli and Franchino

THE EXPERT — Maurizio Marinella, who leads the temple of the tie, known all over the world on the Riviera di Chiaia in Naples, obviously doesn’t like it that much …. “It’s so nice to see the teams getting off the bus in suits. But I also understand that times have changed. We need to be more comfortable because the technicians live the game with greater passion and the shirt and tie create some problems. Of course, the days when Silvio Berlusconi, now president of Monza, ordered us 300 ties a month are over. Now he’s wearing the t-shirt too. But some still order it like Dr. Galliani. Same thing does Aurelio De Laurentiis who takes them to pay homage to foreign teams or referees for the Napoli Champions League ”. The most elegant in football? “There is no doubt: Roberto Mancini, our loyal customer”.

JACKET AND T-SHIRT — The fashion of jacket and t-shirt is catching on, at least in this summer that has lasted for a long time … Then the t-shirt will be replaced by the turtleneck. We saw Dejan Stankovic at Sampdoria, Paolo Zanetti in Empoli and Massimiliano Alvini in Cremona. The “sweater” is in the outfit of Gian Piero Gasperini at Atalanta and Alessio Dionisi at Sassuolo. All physicists “very tight”, especially that of the Neroverdi coach. Stefano Pioli alternates various suits. But it is increasingly rare to see him in a tie. For now, the t-shirt over comfortable dark pants. It will be more difficult to see him with the new trendy jacket of his boys signed Off White which is quite eccentric and costs for those who want it well over three thousand euros. But sneakers and sweatshirts of the new AC Milan off-pitch sponsor have now taken hold among the champions. See also Audiogol podcast: protagonists Allegri, Inzaghi and Gasperini

SUIT AND TIE — Inter and Juve lay down the law in terms of style. Inzaghi tie narrower, Allegri slightly wider. White shirt for both. The Nerazzurri dressed as Moncler, the Bianconeri as Loro Piana. Two historical brands of Italian fashion. Who believed in football. We are waiting to see the down jackets of the Inter fans … For Allegri a tailor-made suit was even created. To go to the Max … The Juventus fans hope so.

