Inzaghi at the end credits? Milan attack to be redone, Vlahovic heading to Premier…

The emergency button

The Inter of Simone Inzaghi he loses again and this time the Champions League qualification gets really complicated. The defeat against Monza weighs a ton on the standings, but also and above all on the morale of a dressing room that could soon have a new coach. The match against Benfica could be decisive for the coach, who will almost certainly say goodbye to Milan in the event of elimination.

The Inter fans don’t even want to think about it, because the Champions League semi-final is the only goal left within reach of a team built to win which instead made up for its eleventh league defeat. There is no alternative to Inzaghi at the moment, also because the possible return of Antonio Conte could materialize from the beginning of next season and not immediately. The ferryman idea was viable only in an emergency, eleven defeats and fifth position in the standings, at this point they really suggest an emergency. At any moment someone could press the red button and trigger the alarm.

Construction site open

Even the Milan doesn’t take advantage of the opportunity and in Bologna picking up just one point, useful for making just a small step forward, the Romans flee in the standings and behind them, in addition to Inter, there is also the danger of Atalanta, the Rossoneri complicate their lives and now the season enters the crucial phase.

The draw at Bologna slows down the team’s run by Stefano Pioli who will now have to fight to the end to win a place in the Europe that matters. The attack does not sting enough and in Milan the theme of the goalscorer is always recurring, with Ibra out of the game and Origi who should pack his bags at the end of the year. The situation Lion is always at a standstill, Rebic offers no guarantees and the Rossoneri management will soon have to run for cover to offer the coach a respectable forward department.

For Vlahovic it is necessary to lower the demands

The Juventus who loses in Sassuolo does not take advantage of the points lost along the way by the Milanese. Still without a goal Dusan Vlahovic which at this point becomes a coincidence. The Juventus striker has now lost his sense of the net and in the summer he could end up on the transfer market.

The former Fiorentina striker did not give in enthusiastically and, after the attempt by theArsenal, this time he could really land in the Premier League for a change of scenery. If the Manchester United is really interested in the Serbian player, Juventus will have to do everything to lower the demands since the 100 million euros advanced by the black and whites, in the current state of things, are really too many.

