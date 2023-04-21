Inzaghi away from the front door? Leão and Icardi… Vlahovic is no longer worth 100 million

Inzaghi already knows everything

If in the championship theInter continues to lose hits, in Europe the Nerazzurri have pushed themselves into the top four. The semifinal against the Milan could even make the pass of the final detach Champions Leagueon which hardly anyone at the beginning of the season would have bet a single cent.

For once, between criticisms and detractors, the merits should also be given to Simone Inzaghiwhich on the sidelines of the qualification obtained against Bemphasizes he said: “I know where the criticisms come from, who they are suggested by, I know everything“. The coach’s statements suggest that the coach will certainly not stand idly by and could be the one to quit himself Milano from the main door. The constant rumors about Antonio Conte and the atmosphere that reigns at Inter have certainly not left anyone indifferent Inzaghiwhatever happens at the end of the season, he will almost certainly leave the Nerazzurri.

Does Leão also depend on Icardi?

Il Milan dreams big and is already projected to the Euro-derby of Champions League which will decide who will go to the final. The Rossoneri are enjoying themselves Rafael Leãothe fans still have in their eyes the wonderful gallop with the assist for Giroud, which opened the door to triumph for the Rossoneri. The renewal issue, however, always remains on the agenda, the demands of the Portuguese entourage are always the same.

The management has already gone further to try to meet the other party, Leão does not say too much but without a doubt the PSG it’s a constant temptation, especially if Messi it will go away and Mbappe it is always in orbit Real Madrid. The possible permanence of Icardi in Türkiye he could therefore convince the Parisians to bet everything on the Rossoneri bomber jacket, which is back in fashion after the last few performances.

Vlahovic still fasting

The Juventus Of Max Allegri strikes a good draw a Lisbon and flies to the semifinals of the Europa League. The black and whites suffer in the final but complete the mission and look out the main window of the competition.

The usual takes care of removing the chestnuts from the fire Rabiotwho has also often acted as a striker this season. Vlahovic the goal is still missing and he is unable to unlock himself, lengthening the fast that the game after you open could make the value of the card whirlingly warn. The bianconeri could lower their claims in the event of a transfer Premier League there are several teams interested in the deal, above all the Manchester United who, however, would not want to take the famous 100 million out of his pockets Old lady would like to cash out.