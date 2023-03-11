news-txt”>

(ANSA) – LA SPEZIA, MARCH 11 – “We knew the difficulty this match would present us, we are very sorry for the result. Despite what was created, we shouldn’t have finished 0-0 in the first half. It would have needed a little more cynicism, more malice in the area. Then every match lives on episodes and Spezia was stronger than us in this respect”. This was said by Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach, at the end of the match lost 2-1 at the Picco della Spezia. Nerazzurri in control of the match for the entire first half, but unable to finish thanks also to a great Dragowski, who also saved a penalty from Lautaro.



“We made 27 shots and only one goal from a penalty, Spezia scored two goals with two shots. We are disappointed with the result, as far as the performance is concerned, the boys gave everything,” observes Inzaghi bitterly. At the end of the game from the away sector the request to immediately give a shock. “Our fans were obviously not happy with a defeat, but football is like that. Our journey away from San Siro is not like Inter,” he continued.



At home we have an excellent average, last year we made other scores away. It hurts us, but we have an obligation to get up and think about the continuation, because we have an important commitment on Tuesday. Now we need the ferocity that makes us play a great game against Porto. We have already succeeded in this season”. (ANSA).

