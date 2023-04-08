Of Paolo Tomaselli, sent to Salerno

Not just momentary bad luck. Simone Inzaghi’s regret: Explaining the draw with Salernitana is difficult for me: I’ve seen things I haven’t seen in a while

The incredible trajectory impressed by Lukaku who hits the ball diving a few centimeters from the ground and sends it over the crossbar. Then the parable of Candreva who at the last minute finds a lob that mocks Onana late and slips under the crossroads.

Championship Inter also loses the challenge to the laws of physicsleaving another two points in the province and further complicating the race for fourth place which two months ago seemed like a formality and now risks becoming distressing: don’t win such a game – like losing that of La Spezia – has of the incrediblebut not everything can be classified under momentary bad luck when you don’t win away from 28 January and absolutely from 5 Marchsix games in a row, which hasn’t happened for five years.

Inter have the little armthen sure Ochoa has arms aplenty, makes ten saves and an octopus on the line: after Lukaku’s crossbar the goalkeeper stops De Vrij twice, repeating himself also on Mkhitaryan and Dumfries, leaving Barella the bitterness of another post after the one against Juve. The great sin is not to kill matches – Simone Inzaghi reflects darkly – and for this reason we are in trouble. But the commitment of the crazy team and explaining this draw, like the defeat against Fiorentina a week ago, is difficult for me: I saw things I hadn’t seen for a while. There is great disappointmentbut it must also be a push for what we will face in the Champions League: we will go to win. See also Cressan 6 goals in 4 games helped Taishan tie the three towns Hao Junmin returned to Jinan, the sword is not old – yqqlm

Given his ability to change clothes on the big European nights, Inzaghi deserves to play the match against Benfica all the way on Tuesday, but if Inter don’t change gears quickly in the league, between now and June it’s impossible to rule out coups to give a decisive shock.

Not even going back to goal and take the lead early with a nice insertion from Gosens after a support from Lukaku, the nerazzurri serenity: yet the Salernitana of the first half conceived in a fairly submissive way by Sousa, who in the second half changed form and men (even Dia hits the crossbar). The heaviest occasions for Inter’s doubling they still arrive in the second half, but Ochoa’s brilliance takes away Lukaku’s lucidity e Lautaro wastes a counter-attack with a selfish choice not like him. Brozovic’s entry for Asllani and Dimarco takes something away from the Nerazzurri, who get anxious and leave ground. Undisturbed, Candreva draws the joker from the ex and a lesson for Inter: if you’re afraid it will go badly, then it will go badly. If the Champions League doesn’t act as a medicine, there is a risk that it will go even worse.