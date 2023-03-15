Inter twelve years later…thanks to Inzaghi?

After twelve years theInter back in the top eightEuropathe 0-0 remedied at the home of Porto projects the Nerazzurri into the Olympus of the quarter-finals and returns a smile to the Inter fans, who after the defeat against Lo Spice he had begun to seriously turn up his nose. Simone Inzaghi he still doesn’t remove pebbles from his shoes, but he clearly says that his team has entered history, and statistics in hand how to blame him.

For twelve long years the Milanese club hasn’t appeared in those parts anymore, where with a lucky draw and a lot of tenacity, the view to the semifinal doesn’t seem to be so impossible. The defense is amazing Drunk miraculous and the attack keeps the Portuguese rearguard apprehensive enough to let precious minutes pass, despite the recovery that seems more like extra time the crossbar is on the side ofInter, which celebrates the passage of the round. Here is the antidote to criticism, Inzaghi suddenly makes a comeback, if only until the next game.

Milan: thoughts and Maximin

After the draw against Salernitanail Milan it slows down the Champions League race but still keeps alive the hopes of finishing in the top four. Giroud he finds the goal again, but in attack he holds the issue Rafael Leão with the renewal still stalled. The entourage of the Portuguese asked too much, the Milan it cannot go beyond seven million, an amount already out of budget for the club’s coffers.

The advanced department is also under discussion on the slope Rebicwhich should say goodbye at the end of the season Milano, Origi he never really convinced and failed to make the audience fall in love with San Siro, Ibrahimovic cannot solve the age-old problem of scoring, which is why the candidacy of is always evaluated for the attack Allan Saint-Maximin. The Newcastle striker doesn’t drive the fans crazy and he doesn’t tickle the palates of the insiders, but right now he seems to be affordable at affordable prices. The summer will reveal the real plans of the Milanand perhaps decree the final farewell of Lion.

The two draggers in the transferable list

The Juventus Of Max Allegri continues to cultivate dreams of glory, with fourth place still too far away, but not unattainable. The draggers of Old lady I am Adrien Rabiot e angel di mariawith the French midfielder turning into a goal machine and the Argentine World Champion that delights the audience and offers winged school plays. And the two players could leave at the end of the season Torinobetween contracts and figures to file the qualification to the next one Champions League it could be decisive for the purposes of staying in the parts of Continassa.

Obligations and duties of CR7

Even when he doesn’t score goals Cristiano Ronaldo makes people talk and is always the protagonist of theAl Nassereven off the pitch. The English tabloids point to the magnifying glass on the clause that binds the Portuguese to the Saudi club, because in addition to the million-dollar contract there would also be “obligations and duties”, which CR7 should respect. Ronaldo would in fact be “forced” to attend the Saudi Arabian Grand Prixwhich will be held next weekend in that of Pike.

Will Zaha be CR7’s new rival?

Il Crystal Palace is trying to figure out what the intentions of Wilfried Zahathe Eagles striker will end his contract a June 2023, the Londoners could go up to 10 million a year, also to quell the initiatives of Al Ittihad, the great rival of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr.