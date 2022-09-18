Home Sports Inzaghi, the changes after half an hour: inside Gagliardini and Dimarco, outside Bastoni and Mkhitaryan
Inzaghi, the changes after half an hour: inside Gagliardini and Dimarco, outside Bastoni and Mkhitaryan

Inzaghi, the changes after half an hour: inside Gagliardini and Dimarco, outside Bastoni and Mkhitaryan

The Nerazzurri coach puts in Gagliardini and Dimarco, out with Bastoni and Mhkytarian

Udinese and Inter are 1-1 and Simone Inzaghi upsets the team at 30th: double change, outside Bastoni and Mkhitaryan, inside Gagliardini and Dimarco.

A move that surprises, also because apparently it is not the result of a change of strategy. One explanation may be in the fact that both, having left the camp with bowed heads and dark faces, had already been warned and therefore at real risk of expulsion. Among other things, Gagliardini was ahead of the Armenian for a place in the median until a few hours before the kick-off. Perhaps Inzaghi thought after half an hour that his physicality was more useful against the Udinese midfielders.

September 18, 2022

