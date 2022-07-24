Home Sports Inzaghi: We don’t want to lose even in a friendly match and will work hard to improve the players’ physical condition – yqqlm
Inzaghi: We don't want to lose even in a friendly match and will work hard to improve the players' physical condition

Original title: Jr. Inzaghi: Even in a friendly match, we don’t want to lose and will work hard to improve the physical condition of the players

Live it, July 24th. In the just-concluded friendly match, Inter Milan lost 0-1 to Lens. After the game, Inzaghi accepted an interview with Inter Milan Radio.

“It was a good test against a team that was in better shape than us,” he said. “We could have done better in the first half despite the gaps in fitness.”

“We did well in the second half, but we could have used our chances better. It was too bad to concede at the last minute, even in friendlies, we don’t like to lose.”

What is satisfactory and what needs improvement?

“We definitely need to improve our form, we knew it long ago when these friendlies were scheduled. We deserved to score in the second half and missed two must-go goals. I’m sorry, but we are on a good path, in the We have three weeks before the league starts.”

How is the new aid situation?

“It’s all good, some are trying to catch up with other teammates. We’ve increased every player’s minutes and we’ll be working on improving every player’s fitness over the remaining weeks.”

