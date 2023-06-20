Home » IOC changes competitions in Alpine and Nordic
IOC changes competitions in Alpine and Nordic

IOC changes competitions in Alpine and Nordic

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) follows the example of the World Ski Federation (FIS) and turns the classic combination of alpine skiers into a team combination. From the 2026 Winter Games in Milan, a speed specialist and a technician from one country will compete together in the combination.

In ski jumping, men’s team jumping will be abolished. Instead, for the first time at the Olympics, there should be the so-called super team with only two starters and three rounds.

Distances in cross-country skiing are adjusted

There is also a change in Nordic Combined, which is acutely threatened by being eliminated from the Olympics in the near future. The team sprint (2 x 7.5 kilometers) replaces the team competition, in future two instead of four starters per nation will compete here. In cross-country skiing, all distances should be equalized for men and women.

Especially the change in the alpine sector was expected. In the World Cup calendar, the team combination with a speed and a technical race is to be held for the first time in Kitzbühel in mid-January. For the time being, the Austrian Johannes Strolz and the Swiss Michelle Gisin will be the last combined Olympic champions in the old format with their victories in Beijing in 2022.

