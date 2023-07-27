IOC Issues 203 Invitation Letters on One-Year Countdown to Paris Olympic Games

IOC Sends Out Invitation Letters on One-Year Countdown to Paris Olympic Games

On July 26, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) marked the one-year countdown to the Paris Olympic Games by hosting an invitation letter issuing ceremony at the headquarters of the Paris Olympic Organizing Committee. In this event, a total of 203 invitation letters were sent out to national and regional Olympic committees worldwide.

The invitation ceremony served as the final event to commemorate the first anniversary of the countdown to the highly anticipated Paris Olympic Games. IOC President Bach expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to personally issue invitation letters to nine National Olympic Committees and the Olympic Refugee Delegation. He emphasized the significance of the occasion by stating, “It is a great honor to be here and extend our invitations to these esteemed organizations and individuals.”

However, some notable absences were observed amongst the invited nations. Guatemala did not receive an invitation as they were disqualified from the Olympic Committee in April 2023. Additionally, the Russian and Belarusian delegations did not receive invitations as well, owing to the ongoing Ukraine crisis. The IOC has assured that a decision regarding the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes will be made in due course, possibly allowing them to compete in their individual capacities.

The Paris Olympic Games, scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024, will be an extraordinary gathering of athletes from around the globe. The IOC’s invitation letter issuance signifies a crucial step towards ensuring the successful organization and participation of all eligible nations in what promises to be an exceptional sporting event.

Responsible Editor: [Yu Xiao]

