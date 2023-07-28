IOC Issues Invitation Letters for Paris Olympic Games on One-Year Countdown

IOC Sends Out Invitation Letters on One-Year Countdown to Paris Olympic Games

July 27, 2023 – The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has marked the one-year countdown to the Paris Olympic Games by sending out invitation letters to 203 national and regional Olympic committees worldwide. The invitation letter issuing ceremony took place at the headquarters of the Paris Olympic Organizing Committee, commemorating this special milestone.

The ceremony, which was also the last event to celebrate the first anniversary of the countdown, was attended by IOC President Thomas Bach. He expressed his honor in personally issuing invitation letters to 9 National Olympic Committees and the Olympic Refugee Delegation.

However, there were notable omissions among the invitees. Following its disqualification from the Olympic Committee in April 2023, Guatemala did not receive an invitation. Moreover, the Russian and Belarusian delegations were also not included. This decision was influenced by the ongoing Ukraine crisis. The IOC stated that it will determine at a later date whether Russian and Belarusian athletes will be able to participate in their individual capacities.

The Paris Olympic Games, scheduled to begin on July 26, 2024, have been eagerly awaited by athletes and sports enthusiasts worldwide. With the invitation letters now issued, the stage is set for an incredible display of athletic talent and international unity.

