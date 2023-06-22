IOC member Oswald is for Russian athletes in Paris 2024

Denis Oswald says the task of sport is to bring people together and not separate them. And the 76-year-old gives Switzerland good chances of hosting the 2030 Winter Olympics.

The IOC is criticized for its attitude towards Russian athletes. Denis Oswald says: “The majority of athletes bear no responsibility for the war in Ukraine.”

David J. Phillip / AP

Denis Oswald, the IOC’s dealings with the Russians provoked strong international criticism. They want to reopen the door to international competitions and the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris for athletes.

