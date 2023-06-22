Home » IOC member Oswald is for Russian athletes in Paris 2024
Sports

by admin
Denis Oswald says the task of sport is to bring people together and not separate them. And the 76-year-old gives Switzerland good chances of hosting the 2030 Winter Olympics.

The IOC is criticized for its attitude towards Russian athletes. Denis Oswald says: “The majority of athletes bear no responsibility for the war in Ukraine.”

David J. Phillip / AP

Denis Oswald, the IOC’s dealings with the Russians provoked strong international criticism. They want to reopen the door to international competitions and the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris for athletes.

