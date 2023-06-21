IOC not in a hurry to decide on admission for Russians

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is still playing for time on the issue of the admission of athletes from Russia and Belarus to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. “We will make a decision when the time is right. There is still enough time until Paris,” said spokesman Mark Adams on Wednesday after the deliberations of the IOC executive in Lausanne.

The IOC had recently spoken out in favor of the re-admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes under certain conditions, but left a decision on the Olympics open. “The schedule has to be flexible because the situation is changing,” Adams said.

Because of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, the IOC’s line is very controversial. Several world federations, including athletics, continue to exclude Russians and Belarusians. Others have approved the return of athletes from those countries. “Every association is different. They can make their own decision, we hope they follow our guidelines,” Adams said.

It is also unclear in what form the IOC will send out invitations to all National Olympic Committees on July 26, one year before the start of the Summer Games in Paris, or in which form it will deviate from this tradition because of the open Russia question. “I can’t answer that,” Adams said. IOC President Thomas Bach had recently announced that a decision on whether Russians and Belarusians would be allowed to take off would only be made after the summer.

