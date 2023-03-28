Status: 03/28/2023 5:04 p.m

Despite heavy criticism, the International Olympic Committee is opening the door for the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to world sport.

The IOC executive decided to allow the world federations the participation of previously banned athletes under certain conditions. This is a recommendation to the individual sports associations. 13 months ago, immediately after the start of the war of aggression against Ukraine, most professional associations followed an IOC recommendation to exclude the athletes.

Military personnel remain excluded

IOC requirements include strict neutrality, compliance with the anti-doping code and proof of not actively supporting the war. Athletes from Russia and Belarus who belong to the military are excluded, as are teams from the two nations.

In the run-up to the conference, UN adviser Alexandra Xanthaki, called in by the IOC, spoke out in favor of allowing members of the Russian military to compete, unless they could be directly proven to have violated human rights during the war.

No decision yet on the 2024 Olympics

A decision regarding participation in the 2024 Olympic Games and the Winter Games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo 2026 in Paris will be made “in due course”.

“We cannot offer a solution that pleases everyone”, said President Thomas Bach at the beginning of the Exko session. The IOC had been criticized for the plans by governments and athletes, especially in the western world, but insists on the autonomy of sport and refers to the guidelines of the UN and Olympic charters on discrimination.

Resistance to IOC plans also from international politics

There was criticism, among other things, in the context of a resolution by the European Parliament and by Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser, which called for the reintegration of Russia and Belarus as a “wrong signal” designated. The day before the start of the IOC meeting, the Foreign ministers of Poland, Great Britain, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia in a joint statement called for the exclusion of athletes from Russia and Belarus from international competitions.

There was particularly strong criticism from Ukraine, which threatened a boycott of the Olympic Games in Paris if Russia and Belarus were admitted.

DOSB is against it, but excludes a boycott

The German Olympic Sports Confederation also continues to reject the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in international competitions, but does not want a boycott of the 2024 Olympic Games.

“ A German team will start, but we rule out a boycott for fundamental reasons.” said DOSB President Thomas Weikert in an interview with the newspapers of the Funke media group.

Athletes Germany with a clear attitude

The active representation of athletes in Germany had also clearly spoken out in favor of a further exclusion of Russia and Belarus. The DOSB had also positioned itself against the IOC line, albeit far less offensively.

In fencing, the world association had already spoken out in favor of the return with flags and anthems at the beginning of March. 300 fencers had protested against this in an open letter to the IOC and the world association.