IOC President Bach started his China tour and watched the official film of the Winter Olympics together with volunteers_Guangming.com

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 5 (Reporters Ji Ye, Xu Shihao) IOC President Bach arrived in Beijing on the 5th to start his China tour, and watched the Beijing Winter Olympics together with volunteer representatives and the main creative team of the official film in Beijing that night. The official movie “Beijing 2022”.

This is Bach’s second visit to China after the Beijing Winter Olympics. It is reported that Bach will visit Beijing, Qufu, Hangzhou, Shanghai and other places during this trip, meet relevant people and Olympic global partners, and visit athletes.

During the movie watching event, Han Zirong, the full-time vice chairman and secretary-general of the Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee, presented Bach with a special edition of the Year of the Rabbit “Rabbit Dundun”, the mascot of the Beijing Winter Olympics “Bingdundun”. The main creative team of the official film – Director Zhao Weidong of the News and Propaganda Department of the Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee, producer Zhang Yimou, general counsel Zhang Heping and director Lu Chuan presented the official film poster to Bach.

Bach signed the poster and presented it to the Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee, the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics “Double Olympics” heritage organization-Beijing Olympic City Development Promotion Center, etc. Volunteer representatives presented Bach with barley and flowers.

After watching the film, Bach said: “This film has awakened many emotions for the Beijing Winter Olympics. I think everyone is very excited about the outstanding performance of the athletes and volunteers. Watch this film with the volunteers tonight , is really a very special moment, because this is the Olympic spirit. You can see the outstanding athletes, enjoy the excellent organization of the event. You can see the volunteers give their all for the athletes and the Olympic Games. Therefore, The Chinese people can once again be very, very proud of hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics.”

The official film “Beijing 2022” of the Beijing Winter Olympics took three years of planning and filming, and it will be released nationwide on May 19. Since 1912, the International Olympic Committee has required each Olympic host city to produce a film documenting the Games. As the official film of the Beijing Winter Olympics, “Beijing 2022” will focus on the behind-the-scenes of the intense and exciting events, with “Beijing–Forging the Arena” and “Athletes–Returning to the Arena” as the main line, highlighting the unity and cooperation of the whole country and overcoming difficulties Difficult, the real story of dedicating a simple, safe and wonderful Winter Olympic Games to the world.

责编：刘希尧 ]