IOK recommends readmission of Russian athletes

The International Olympic Committee has recommended the re-admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes as neutral athletes to international competitions, but there should be an exception.

(dpa) The International Olympic Committee has recommended the readmission of Russian and Belarusian athletes to international competitions as neutral athletes. According to the decision of the IOC leadership on Tuesday, athletes from both countries with connections to the military and security organs should remain excluded.

