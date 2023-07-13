Ion Izagirre sets the decisive attack

Status: 07/13/2023 5:29 p.m

The Spaniard Ion Izagirre of the Cofidis team has won the 12th stage of the Tour de France. 30 kilometers from the finish in Belleville-en-Beaujolais, he made the decisive attack.

On the 168.8-kilometer stage on Thursday (07/13/2023) with a lot of small groups, numerous attempts to break away and constant hectic activity, Mathieu van der Poel (ADC) initially had a pinprick almost 47 kilometers before the arrival, which promised a lot: being fast the Belgian all-rounder put half a minute between himself and his pursuers, initially there was disagreement as to who should follow this year’s Paris-Roubaix and Cyclocross World Champion.

12th stage right arrow general standings right arrow

Thibaut and Jorgenson represent van der Poel

On the penultimate mountain of the day, the 737 meter high Col de la Croix Montmain 43 kilometers before the finish, van der Poel had lost a good half of his lead again. but was able to make up ground again on the subsequent descent.

Going into the climb to the Col de la Croix Rosier, a two-man climb like the Montmain, van der Poel had a 20-second lead and still looked relatively fresh. 32 kilometers before the end, however, two drivers caught up with him: Thibaut Pinot from France and the American Matteo Jorgenson, shortly afterwards there were eight drivers again in the leading group.

Izaguirre quickly pulls away

But there was no peace, as soon as the eight riders got together, the next attack followed two kilometers from the summit and thus 30 kilometers from the finish: Ion Izagirre from Cofidis pushed hard, van der Poel and Pinot briefly tried the to pursue, but had to give up very quickly: the Basque had gained almost 30 seconds at lightning speed.

At the summit there were still 28 kilometers to go on the route plan, but Izagirre seemed wildly determined: on the descent he extended his lead to 50 seconds, ten kilometers before the end it was still 45. Izagirre’s advantage: this slightly undulating terrain in the direction He knows Belleville-en-Beaujolais from his Basque homeland and trains like that every day.

The pursuers then realized pretty quickly that for them it was only about second place: The winner of the Tour of Poland (2015) and Basque Country (2019) drove home the day’s victory quite confidently, it’s his second in the tour after 2016.

No shifts in the peloton

At the finish, Izagirre spontaneously burst into tears, but he certainly had time to celebrate: the peloton with all the special jersey wearers only arrived after almost four and a half minutes later. The Dane Jonas Vingegaard remains at the top of the overall ranking ahead of the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

