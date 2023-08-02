iPhone ePhone: A New Trending Topic on Weibo Sparks Discussion Among Netizens

Title: “iPhone ePhone Becomes the Latest Trending Topic on Weibo, Sparking Netizens’ Curiosity”

Date: August 1, 20XX

Source: Kuai Technology

“The mobile phone that is always silent is the iPhone, and the mobile phone that emits sound all year round is called the ePhone,” joked some bloggers as “iPhone ePhone” becomes the top trending topic on Weibo. This sudden surge in popularity has caused many netizens to engage in discussions, while others are left confused about the trend.

The roots of this trend can be traced back to the recently popular MBTI personality test. The ‘e’ in ePhone stands for “Extroverted,” referring to individuals who are more social and outgoing. On the other hand, the ‘i’ in iPhone represents “Introverted,” symbolizing those who are relatively introverted and reserved.

The topic of “iPhone ePhone” has garnered significant attention, with over 55.68 million reads and more than 6,400 netizens joining the conversation. Netizens have expressed their amusement and contemplation over this concept, sharing their experiences with the iPhone’s silent button. Some shared anecdotes such as, “My mom says I’ve had my iPhone for four years, and she can’t even reach me on call. Looks like the human test classified me as an ‘e-person,’ but my phone is definitely an ‘i-phone’,” highlighting the irony of the situation.

Interestingly, it has come to light that the “ePhone” trademark has been sought after by various entities, including companies and individuals. The international classification encompasses design research, scientific instruments, and communication services across multiple categories. Notably, Guangzhou Yifeng Health Technology Co., Ltd. and Dongguan Yinfeng Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. have successfully registered their ePhone-related trademarks, while other applications have been deemed invalid.

As the “iPhone ePhone” trend continues to captivate netizens’ attention, it remains to be seen if this concept will evolve into an actual product or remain an internet meme for now.

