Today, March 5, 2023, the Gela – Vittoria football match will take place in Gela.

With regard to the aforementioned meeting, the technical meeting was held last Thursday at the police station during which Vittoria Calcio announced that it was unable to comply with the measures approved by the CNIMS of the PS Department with resolution no. 8/ 2023 of 23 February 2023, refusing to have his organized supporters following him and asking the Public Security bodies to prohibit the travel of his fans.

Moreover, last week the Committee on Order and Public Safety from Caltanissetta expressed its opinion on this point, whose requests were supported by the National Observatory for sporting events which had already classified the match at risk 3 (high) six days ago for via dangerous episodes between fans that occurred on the last previous occasions.

The CNIMS of the Department of the PS for reasons of public order and safety, with regard to the supporters of the organized fans, had ordered the managers of Vittoria Calcio to proceed with the sale of tickets by 7.00 pm yesterday, upon presentation of an identification document, the transmission of the list of supporters at the Caltanissetta Police Headquarters and the use of volunteers/stewards for the reception of organized fans, warning the League of this, as happened in other similar situations.

The Caltanissetta Police Headquarters had also ordered a maximum capacity of the Vittoria organized supporters of 150 supporters with 20 stewards or 300 supporters with 30 stewards.

Vittoria, after having anticipated during the meeting that they were unable to fulfill the requirements, thus renounced having their organized fans following them, asking the Public Safety bodies to prohibit their fans from traveling.

The Quaestor of Caltanissetta, having taken note of the decision communicated in a written note yesterday morning by Vittoria Calcio (determined whether due to inertia or impossibility, was determined), made the relative communications to the Ministry of the Interior – Department of the PS, to the Prefect of Caltanissetta and to the corresponding public safety authorities.

The Police Chief therefore signed a specific service ordinance which will regulate the flow of the public to the stadium since the match in Gela will take place regularly.

The supporters from Vittoria, therefore, given the company’s failure to organize the sale of tickets, were invited not to go to Gela where, at the box office and ticket office, the coupons will be sold only after documentary verification.

Police Chief Ricifari declared on the events: “I invite citizens and football fans to collaborate so that tomorrow’s day, with the Gela – Vittoria derby, is a good occasion to celebrate sport and civilization among respectable citizens. Unfortunately in the past there have been serious episodes that have led to complaints and DASPO for many fans who have become the perpetrators of violent episodes. I am convinced that with a concerted effort and greater willingness on the part of the managers, the organized public from Vittorio Veneto could also have been accommodated. For the future I am sure that with the help of everyone and in particular of the members of the League and the Federation this will be possible. For the PS authorities, the trip was authorized on condition that the club guaranteed – as required by the rules on sporting events for several years – what was prescribed to Vittoria football “.