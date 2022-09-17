Beaten to death because she wore the badly velo, because some rebellious tuft was not hidden, it had come down. A beating that cost her her life. Thus a young woman of only 22 years died. Her name was Masha Believe, was originally from Iranian Kurdistan and was on vacation with her family in Tehran. Here she found her death.

In the past rounds she had been arrested by the Tehran police for not wearing a headscarf “inappropriate” way. The police saw her and stopped her. What happened then is unclear: some witnesses say that she was beaten while she was inside a police van, other versions still report how Masha was taken to a police station to attend “one hour of re-education“. And this was also told by the brother Kiarash, to the press. According to her brother, the young woman was taken by the police last September 13, in the evening, in the street, in front of her eyes, and taken to the barracks for a “re-education lesson” for how she wore the hijab. According to the police “in an improper way” because it didn’t completely cover her hair. And in Iran, the veil has been compulsory in public for all women since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Kiarash has been waiting for her outside the building for quite a while. Then she heard the screams coming from inside her and saw her sister come out in an ambulance that transported her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead after. three days of coma.

Citing “allegations of torture and ill-treatment in detention”, Amnesty International he suspects that the girl may have already died while she was in the barracks and asks that an investigation be opened against police officers and officials to shed light on the case. For the Iranian section of Amnesty, she was “arbitrarily arrested by the so-called police of morality”. Even the Iranian president Ibrahim Raisi ordered the Interior Ministry to proceed with an investigation to clarify what happened. But it is precisely against the government of the ultra-conservative leader, and his firm support for the law that obliges the wearing of the veil, that many Iranians have pointed the finger at Mahsa’s death, a death confirmed by the Iranian news agency Fars.

The news went around the world between indignation and indignation. How successful is “an unforgivable death”Comments the White House. “We are deeply concerned about the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was beaten in custody by the police of morality. We will continue to hold Iranian officials accountable for these human rights abuses, ”says the White House National Security Advisor. Jake Sullivan.

Hundreds of messages on social media criticizing the Tehran regime for what happened and also show videos of some, a few, people who in recent days had gathered in front of the hospital where Mahsa was criticizing the government and the Supreme guide Ali Khamenei. Protests in line with protests against the veil law that have multiplied in recent months, with many women defying the law by taking it off in public, often ending up in prison.