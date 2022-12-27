Home Sports Iran against Ali Daei, the flight with the family on board stopped
Iran against Ali Daei, the flight with the family on board stopped

Iran against Ali Daei, the flight with the family on board stopped

Tehran authorities landed the plane carrying the wife and son of the former national team star who supported the protest against the regime, preventing them from leaving the country

The pressure of the Iranian regime continues on those who have expressed their support for the protest that has been going on for over three months. This time in the crosshairs is the former footballer (captain of his national team from 2000 to 2006) and coach Ali Daei, already the subject of threats for not having aligned himself with the choices of the Tehran government.

Stop in volo

According to what was tweeted by BBC journalist Kian Sharifi, the authorities ordered a Mahan Air flight W563, traveling from the capital to Dubai, to land on the island of Kish: on board were Daei’s wife and son. The news was then taken up by the Iran International website, which underlines how the ex-footballer’s family was thus prevented from leaving Iran. Daei was not on board and from the first reconstructions the woman and the child have not been arrested.

