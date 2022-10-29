The Iranian government has guaranteed that, if she qualifies, Elnaz Rekabi will be able to participate in the 2024 Olympics. The climber in recent weeks had been at the center of a case for having participated in the Asian Championships in South Korea without wearing a headscarf. According to her family, she was detained by the Iranian authorities upon her return to Tehran and placed under house arrest. Both facts have been denied by the Iranian authorities and today the Minister of Sport, Said Hamid Sajjadi, also guaranteed that the climber will be able to compete under the flag of her country despite “many international offers”, as reported by the Ilna agency. “I think you have a good chance of qualifying and, if so, you will be able to participate in the Paris Olympic Games,” he said.