It won’t be because of the ruthless striker from Gareth Southgate’s team, but England-Iran goes down in history for a technical reason: it’s the first match in World Cup history in which a team makes six substitutions. And it is not a mistake, because a new regulation allows for this eventuality. It all boiled down to the violent first-half clash between goalkeeper Alireza Beinranvand and defender Majid Hosseini. Him face to face extremely close, nose and face hit hard.

The rule

—

The novelty curiously takes hold precisely from English football and Fifa has also adopted it for Qatar 2022: essentially, an injury due to head trauma gives the right to an additional substitution, the sixth. This is precisely the case of the clash between the two Iranians, with the goalkeeper who tried to stay on the pitch without success, with dizziness and widespread pain. In these cases, the doctors evaluate the situation and the same is done to the video to make sure that there really are the conditions to define the collision as a head injury. Once it has been confirmed that the player cannot continue playing, the relative substitution counts as additional to the standard five. However, in order not to give any advantage to either team, the opposing coach can also make a total of six substitutions.