An avalanche debut for Gareth Southgate’s England, who scored 6 goals (at 2) against the disappointing Iran of Carlos Queiroz. The match is full of tension, full of episodes, injuries, even records. It is in fact the longest of a World Cup in recent times: 27 minutes of added time allowed by the Brazilian referee Raphael Claus, 14′ in the first half and 13′ in the second half. In the Khalifa stadium, the only one that has only been renovated since it has existed since 1976, the expected clash between the English and the Iranians has kept its promises of entertainment, if not superfine football.

Too much difference in technical rate and experience between the two national teams, with the English appearing very self-confident in keeping the game in hand and concentrated until the gap in the result became unbridgeable. Apart from a few individuals like Taremi, who scored twice, Iran certainly didn’t benefit from the enormous emotional tension at the start, when the players – as promised to represent the drama of their own country – remained silent at the national anthem, while some of his fans insulted them and others cried. A heartbreaking moment for them, while in the other half of the field the English dropped their knees on the ground as in the celebrations of Black Lives Matter.

The match then began – the English with the 4-man defense and Harry Kane aiming ahead of Saka, Mount and Sterling, the Iranians with the 3-4-2-1 – it was almost immediately over, despite his extension for 117′: all ‘8’ Beiranvand is knocked down on the ground by a blow to the face accidentally received by his team-mate Hosseini. Broken nose, stunned goalkeeper on the ground who then changes his blood-soaked shirt and starts playing again but after a few minutes he signals to the referee not to make it: they lose a total of 12′ with the substitution. The English struggled to pick up the pace after the suspension, Maguire headed the crossbar but in the 35th minute it was Bellingham who unlocked the game with a header from Shaw’s cross: the nineteen-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder’s first international goal. The result was sealed before the break by a left foot from Saka and a right foot from Sterling. The English accelerations find Iran absolutely helpless and the second half follows the first: Saka stuns the opposing defense and hits a left-footed plate with a billiard shot which the goalkeeper doesn’t reach: his personal brace consoles him for remembering the missed penalty in the European final with Italy chasing him. Accident and substitution also for Maguire, who loses at least another 6′, but first Iran shortens the distance with a fine goal from Taremi, who collects a ball from Gholizadeh and shoots under the crossbar from the right. Carousel of substitutions for the English, who score again in the 26th minute of the second half with Rashford (5-1) and then with Grealish in the 89th minute.

After 117′, Taremi fixes the result at 6-2 from the penalty spot. For the English, a better start could not have been imagined for a World Cup which – as many times in the past – sees them in the group of favourites. With Iran it was little more than a training session, the opposing team was too disorganized and inexperienced, but now they will have to confirm with the United States and Wales.