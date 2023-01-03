Home Sports Iran: released the four players arrested on New Year’s Eve
Iran: released the four players arrested on New Year’s Eve

This was reported by a government news agency. Two of them belong to Esteghlal, one of Iran’s top two clubs

The four players arrested in Iran on New Year’s Eve for having attended a party with the presence of women and alcohol have been released. This was reported by the Young Journalists’ Club (YJC), a news agency linked to state TV, quoting an anonymous source: “All the players present at the birthday party in the city of Damavand have been released”.

Bans

The complaint came from some neighbors who reported to the Tehran authorities that they had heard screams and shouts. The police, who intervened on the spot, had ordered the arrest on the basis of the fact that in Iran it is strictly forbidden to organize and participate in mixed parties between men and women, as well as consuming alcohol. According to the Fars agency, two of the freed players belong to Esteghlal, one of the two main Iranian teams.

