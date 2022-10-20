In Iran the protests against the regime, in the name of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish woman who died last September 16 in Tehran after being arrested by the moral police for not wearing the veil correctly. In the last few hours a video where a group of students hold hands and sing “Hello beautiful”, The song considered the anthem of the resistance of the partisans against the Nazi-fascists and now it has become the anthem of the Iranian protests.

In the video you can see the students, from behind: some wear hijabs, others don’t, indicating that it will not be religious belief that divides them in the struggle they are waging. The video is the latest released by some Iranian students during the “white wednesdays”, A campaign born in 2018 in Tehran, when young women took off their veils in a public square to wave it like a flag (white, in fact).

The song is sung in the Persian language. A passage reads: “Either all together or even alone / beautiful bye beautiful bye / we wake up in the moonlight / we who will stay awake until the next day / in the end our hands will break / all over the world the chain of oppression “.

A 17-year-old boy killed during a demonstration

And again in the last few hours, news of a guy’s surfaced 17 years killed during protests in Iran. The BBC reports, specifying that on October 8, the teenager Abolfazl Adinezadeh, he had skipped school to participate in one of the demonstrations triggered by the death of Masha Amini. The Iranian security forces would have them shot at point blank range with a shotgun, 24 shots. After participating in the protest, the 17-year-old would never return home. Initially, Abolfazl’s parents had no idea what had happened to him. Only the next day, they would be contacted by the authorities, who would tell them to pick up their son at the local police station. When they arrived, they would be told he was dead and “not to talk to the media about the matter”. Authorities did not comment on the news. But his death certificate, obtained from the BBC, says he died as a result of liver damage and kidneys caused by bullet wounds hunting. “What crime did he commit, to hit him in the stomach 24 times?” Asked Abolfazl’s father during the funeral. According to BBC sources, plainclothes security officers were present during the 17-year-old’s funeral to discourage those who wanted to publicly express their anger, while some attendees were asked to delete videos of the function from their mobile phone.

According to the agency of Iranian human rights activists Foodsince the demonstrations began, at least 244 protesters, including 32 children, were killed by the security forces during the repression. The same agency estimates that more than 12,500 people were arrestedmany are young people and children.